Driver charged after caught on camera doing donuts on I-495 Beltway

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Maryland (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man is facing multiple charges after he and a group of other drivers were caught on camera doing donuts in the middle of the I-495 Beltway on Saturday.

Those drivers weren’t just wreaking havoc on the Beltway. As state police were responding to the Beltway, they were rerouted to Route 212 for a similar traffic backup.

Once police got to Route 212, they arrested 20-year-old Jonathon Iraheta. He is charged with traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone among other charges.

He’s also facing more than $1,800 in fines.

