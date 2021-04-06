Fire Department remembers beloved couple killed in Easter crash

National-World

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (KTRK) — The community is remembering a Franklin couple who died in a car crash on Sunday afternoon.

People knew Ed House as a volunteer firefighter with Franklin Fire Department for 20 years. His wife, Charlotte House, worked for the City of Franklin’s finance department.

“They were everybody’s parent,” says Fire Chief Glenn Johnson with the Franklin Fire Department. “Just always had a smile on their face, willing to help.”

Johnson remembers Ed for being at the Franklin Fire Department. A job their son now holds as the Deputy Chief with Spring Hill Fire Department.

“A lot of people had worked with their son, Eddie, and had interacted with Ms. House through her years of working here at the city as well.”

According to the preliminary investigation, Ed House was traveling west on Murfreesboro Road when, for reasons unknown, he crashed into the rear of the other vehicle while it was stopped for a red light waiting to turn left onto Royal Oaks.

The crash sent eight people to the hospital, including Ed and Charlotte, who later died. The victims in the other car, two adults and four children, were seriously hurt.

Now, the community is remembering the couple for their iconic gestures.

“Whatever station her son Eddie was at, she’d make them a big thing of hot fudge cake,” says Chief Johnson. “You can often see Mr. House out walking their dog early in the morning through the streets of downtown Franklin.”

