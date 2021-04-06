Girl, 9, calls 911 to report her family’s triple murder-suicide

National-World

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) — A 9-year-old called police after her mother and two sisters were fatally shot in what appeared to be a triple murder-suicide in Brooklyn late Monday.

The alleged shooter was later found dead on the street, police said.

The victims were shot inside a fourth floor apartment on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville, where the girl called 911 around 11:20 p.m. to report that her father had shot her mother and sisters.

The 45-year-old mother and sisters, ages 21 and 16, were found inside the apartment in the Van Dyke Houses. Police said they found the girl hiding in the closet.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The 46-year-old suspect was then found outside a nearby building in the same city-run housing complex.

He appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Really troubling and tragic situation,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “A horrible, horrible situation, and my heart goes out for those who have been lost.”

Two guns were recovered at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

