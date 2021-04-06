Screen Actors Guild Awards Fast Facts
Here is a look at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
April 4, 2021 – The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are held.
January 19, 2020 – The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are held.
About
The nominees and winners are chosen by the members of the Screen Actors Guild.
Two panels (film and television), each comprising 2,500 randomly chosen members, select the nominees. All active members of the SAG and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists may vote for winners in all categories.
The winners receive the Actor, the statuette for outstanding performance.
2021 Winners (Selected)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“The Crown”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
2020 Winners (Selected)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“Parasite”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“The Crown”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
56th Annual Life Achievement Award
Robert De Niro
