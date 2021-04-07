COVID-19 vaccine event to extend hours after train blocks entrance

National-World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A train has blocked the entrance to the Alabama Cruise Terminal for quite some time. It is finally beginning to move.

Because of this delay, the MCHD COVID-19 Response Team will work beyond the previously announced closing time.

They will provide the second-dose Moderna vaccine to anybody who is in line at 4 p.m.

Today’s second-dose event is for anyone who received the Moderna vaccine from MCHD on March 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10 or 12.

