Man honors family members from fatal crash with help from trooper

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) — Two months after a deadly crash out of the Omaha metro, a Nebraska State Trooper has helped a man honor four members of his family who died.

Trooper Dakota Wilson was driving past the crash site on Highway 75 near Union when he saw someone had pulled over. He pulled over too, only to learn the man was looking for the spot where his family from Topeka, Kansas had died late January.

Trooper Wilson took him to the right spot and together, they laid out flowers and facetimed other family members back in Kansas.

“He couldn’t stop thanking me. The family thanked me too on the phone. It made me feels appreciative. It makes me remember why I chose this job and what I’m here to enforce. Things like this can be avoided with safe driving skills,” said Wilson.

The state patrol says an oncoming pickup truck collided with the victim’s vehicle. Troopers say they’re still helping Cass County officials with crash reconstruction.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.