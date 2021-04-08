4-month-old boy found

National-World

ORION TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WNEM) — A 4-month-old baby boy is in good condition after he was found during a search by Oakland County Sherriff’s Office Deputies on the banks of an Orion Township Creek face down in a wooden area.

According to police, the baby was found near Joslyn and Waldon roads in a hypothermic state. Deputies wrapped the baby in warm blankets before he was taken for further treatment to St Joseph Mercy hospital.

The baby is expected to be kept at the hospital overnight and is in the care of child protective services.

“Thankfully, deputies were able to determine a baby was missing, which triggered an immediate large response and search, and they were able locate the child,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Their quick work avoided what could have been an unspeakable tragedy.”

Deputies were sent to the area of Joslyn and Waldon Roads on April 7 after receiving 911 calls from neighbors about a lone woman who was ringing their doorbells and hiding in bushing.

Residents said the woman appeared distraught and she said someone was chasing her with guns. The woman was no longer in the area when deputies arrived.

Deputies found the 37-year-old Orion Twp. resident and tried to calm her down while interviewing her. According to police, the information the woman gave police seemed inaccurate and they learned the woman had an infant son.

Deputies noticed the woman had burns on her pants, suggesting she may have been in a wooded area or field. 13 Sheriff’s patrol cars were dispatched to the area and the Sheriff’s aviation unit and drone were in route.

According to police, 30 minutes after learning the baby was missing, deputies discovered him in the wooded area, cold and wet but breathing. It is unclear hos long the baby had been in that location.

Deputies believe this case may involve prescription drug abuse. A warrant is being sought for the mother’s arrest for suspected child abuse.

