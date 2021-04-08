At least 1 person killed and 4 wounded after a shooting at a Texas office park, police say

National-World

One person was killed and at least four others were wounded in a shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon, police said.

One person was later taken into custody in nearby Grimes County after a trooper was shot, Sheriff Donald Sowell told CNN, adding the incident may be connected to the industrial park shooting.

“That’s what we understand. We (are) right in the middle of all this,” Sowell said.

Bryan Police received a call around 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) of an active shooter at Kent Moore Cabinets, Chief Eric Buske said.

Officers responded to the scene but the shooter was gone by the time officers got there. They found four people wounded and one dead, Buske said.

“Four people were transported to St. Joe Hospital in critical condition with gunshot injuries,” he said. “One other person was transported with no injuries — apparently it was an asthma attack — and one person was deceased at the scene.”

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened, Lt. Jason James of the Bryan Police Department said, and authorities are interviewing witnesses.

“It’s a business so there’s a lot of employees that were inside,” he said, “and (police are) investigating who saw what and how it all transpired.”

As for the suspect, “we’re trying to find the connection to him and this business, and then we’ll be able to figure out exactly who we’re looking for and be able to get that out to the public.”

The public is asked to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.