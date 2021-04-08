Cats saved during house fire

National-World

CLARK COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — Clark County Fire District 6 Firefighters were able to save a cat and several kittens Wednesday after a house fire in Felida.

Crews say the fire started at 4:15 p.m. on Northwest 34th Avenue. Initial reports say that the homeowner was inside and suddenly noticed a fire on the second floor of the two-story home. The homeowner quickly got out of the house and called 911.

The fire was found by crews and knocked down in 12 minutes, after which crews found two cats and a litter of kittens. They started CPR and were able to save one of the cats and an unspecified number of kittens. Not all cats were able to be saved.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

