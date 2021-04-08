Man splits $3.9M Megabucks jackpot with his son

National-World

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — A Hillsboro man recently won $3.9 million playing Oregon’s Game Megabucks and decided to split the prize winnings with his son.

The Oregon Lottery says Melvin Date matched all six numbers for the April 3 Megabucks drawing to win the jackpot. The long-time player checked the ticket using the lottery’s mobile app and learned he matched all the numbers drawn: 2-8-13-21-23-34.

Date split the prize with his son, giving him $1 million and Date getting $2.9 million. Date and his son chose the one-time lump sum amount.

The Oregon Lottery says Date took home – after taxes – $986,000, while his son got a lump sum amount of $340,000, after taxes.

The winning Megabucks ticket was purchased at Safeway on Tualatin Valley Highway.

