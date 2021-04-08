Superette pays for 4th graders’ school supplies

National-World

PUKALANI, Hawaii (KITV) — A mini-market on Maui is showing the power of aloha.

Pukalani Superette is paying for school supplies for fourth graders at Pukalani Elementary School through 2022.

The store shared a post on social media writing “Just make sure you have a backpack. We’ll take care of the rest.”

