112-year-old woman and her 92-year-old son get vaccinated

READLYN, Iowa (The Courier) — You’re never too old to be vaccinated.

Proof of that is 112-year-old Readlyn residents Esther Wittenburg and her 92-year-old son Virgil Bock, who recently received their COVID-19 vaccines at the UnityPoint Clinic in Waverly.

The secret to their longevity?

Wittenburg credits “real potatoes and gravy,” according to a UnityPoint Health social media post.

