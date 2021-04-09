Good Samaritan saves man, cat from burning home

National-World

DIAMOND HEAD, Hawaii (KITV) — A man, his cat and dog were all save Friday morning from a burning home in the Diamond Head area.

Troy Williams says he was first on-scene of a fire in the Diamond Head area this morning.

After he smelled smoke, he ran to the home, knocked on the door — even kicked it in. He was able to rescue a man and his cat.

The Honolulu Fire Department showed up shortly after to the house fire located at 3448 James St in Honolulu. 10 units were called to the blaze.

“I’m a local former marine, I run toward the danger to help,” Williams said. “It’s instilled in me, I was meant to be there.”

Firefighters were able to save the man’s dog as well.

