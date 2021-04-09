Pig in the city: Stray pig found

National-World

RACINE, Illinois (The Journal Times) — A pot-bellied pig was found on the loose near Downtown Racine, and the owner has been identified, according to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Wrinkles, the 3-year-old male pig, was found in the 900 block of Superior Street and returned to the Racine Campus of the WHS, 8900 16th St., Mount Pleasant.

Angela Speed, vice president of communications for the Wisconsin Humane Society, said the WHS is working with the owner on the next steps.

“Our vet team is monitoring him (Wrinkles) closely to make sure that he’s healthy and eating well, and he’s getting a lot of TLC from our staff,” Speed said in a statement.

No further information on the Wrinkles situation is available at this time.

Wisconsin is one of only a handful of states in which there isn’t a ban on owning just about any animal as a pet, although some municipalities prohibit keeping pigs as pets.

