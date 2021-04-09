Police officer arrested for possession, distribution of child pornography

National-World

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A trusted federal officer is in custody after sheriff’s detectives say they uncovered hundreds of disturbing illicit images on his phone.

52-year-old Adrian Enriquez was arrested while on the job on Wednesday in Fresno in connection to the possession and distribution of child pornography along with other extremely disturbing material.

Authorities say the federal officer was using a popular social media app as part of the heinous crime.

Detectives say the images found on Enriquez’s phone were some of the most horrific they’ve seen in their entire careers.

There were hundreds of disturbing images and videos of children being raped.

“Small children, 2 to 5-year-old toddlers, extreme rape, gang rape, bestiality, bestiality with children,” said Lt. Brandon Pursell with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, known as ICAC, received a tip that Enriquez was uploading the unsettling content to social media.

Within 24 hours, Enriquez was taken into custody.

He was arrested while working at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in central Fresno.

There, he was employed as a federal police officer.

“During our interview with him, he was very dishonest, about everything, every step of the way. He was non-cooperative,” said Lt. Pursell.

Detectives executed a search warrant at his Exeter home.

They seized other electronic devices which are currently being examined for illegal material.

Authorities are also trying to determine if Enriquez victimized any children himself.

Forensics teams are now investigating the origins of the images and videos found on his phone.

“They will be able to tell if it is something that he took from his phone or something that he uploaded from the internet,” said Lt. Pursell.

Authorities say Enriquez has an extensive history in law enforcement.

He previously served as an officer for the Woodlake Police Department.

He was also an officer at the Coalinga State Prison for more than 11 years.

Enriquez is also a board member for the California Narcotics Canine Association.

All three entities declined to respond to concerns over Enriquez’s employment or involvement.

Enriquez faces four felony charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

His bail is set at $100,000.

