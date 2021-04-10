Suspected space debris washes ashore

National-World

LINCOLN COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Deputies say debris from a spacecraft washed ashore on in Lincoln County on Friday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m. deputies were made aware of what was believed to be charred debris from a spacecraft that washed up in the Alsea Bay near Waldport. The debris was removed from the bay by a fisherman and was briefly stored near a local business.

Deputies responded to the location and set up a perimeter while the nature of the object was assessed. Central Oregon Coast Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and determined the object was not an immediate hazardous materials threat.

After further consultation with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, SpaceX was contacted. The company was not able to determine if the object was a component of one of their spacecrafts, however it did appear consistent with a composite overwrapped pressure vessel.

SpaceX engineers assessed numerous photographs and observations from deputies before determining the object could be safely transported to a secure location so additional evaluation could be made regarding the object’s origin.

