A Honolulu hotel is on lockdown after shots were fired from a room, police say

National-World

An armed man barricaded inside a hotel in Hawaii has forced an hourslong lockdown, Honolulu police said.

A call about shots fired at The Kahala Hotel and Resort came around 5:40 p.m. (11:40 p.m. ET) Saturday, Honolulu police Capt. Brian Lynch told CNN affiliate KITV.

About five shots were fired from inside a guest room on the fourth floor, Lynch told KITV. The gunman shot through the door of one of the rooms when hotel security responded.

No injuries have been reported, Lynch said.

Police negotiators have been communicating with the man, and the situation is “a waiting game,” Lynch told KITV.

The suspect might have family members staying at the resort, but he is believed to be alone in the room, Lynch said. The immediate area has been evacuated, The Kahala Hotel and Resort said in a statement.

“Our security personnel and law enforcement have evacuated guests and employees from the immediate area and everyone is sheltering in place,” the statement said.

As of 1 a.m. Sunday, the hotel was still on lockdown.