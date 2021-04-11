Pentagon police officer charged in shooting deaths last week may face new charges over a 2020 incident

National-World

The Pentagon police officer who was charged with two counts of murder Friday may be facing charges related to an incident in 2020 in which he pointed a shotgun at a woman’s face, authorities said.

Takoma Park, Maryland, police say they will be filing criminal charges after video surfaced of David Hall Dixon — accused of killing two people in a shooting last week — aiming a shotgun at a woman during an incident in 2020.

Police said at the time of that incident Dixon told them that he deployed pepper spray and had possession of a concealed weapon, but did not mention the shotgun. Takoma Park Police said due to protocol and “concern over the officer’s use of force outside of his jurisdiction” the Pentagon Force Protection Agency was notified and investigated the incident.

“None of the responding officers were aware of the existence of the video that was recently circulating showing Mr. Dixon pointing a shotgun in the female’s face,” Takoma Park Police said Friday.

Police did not specify what charges they would recommend for Dixon.

When asked about potential charges, Ramon V. Korionoff, Public Affairs Director of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said, “it is early in an ongoing investigation in which we are intimately involved,” adding they have been working closely with police “at every step.”

Dixon was arrested Friday in connection with last week’s shooting and is being held without bond until a preliminary hearing on Monday. CNN has been unable to reach an attorney for Dixon.

Last week’s shooting

Dixon faces two charges of second-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder for allegedly firing on three men who were driving away from the scene of an alleged car burglary on Wednesday morning. Dixon was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Two of the men, 32-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old James Lionel Johnson, were killed.

Authorities Friday confirmed the victims involved “were actually breaking into vehicles,” according to Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul. Detective Charles Earle added that Williams and Johnson were believed to be in their vehicle when they were shot in the back.

In a statement, Pentagon Force Protection Agency Acting Director Daniel P. Walsh said the agency was “deeply saddened” about the incident and vowed to cooperate with authorities.

“Understanding the seriousness of the situation and their responsibilities, we are conducting a stand-down with our officers to ensure they have a full understanding of their off duty responsibilities, and review our use of force policy and jurisdictional considerations,” the statement added.

“As with any citizen who is presumed innocent until proven guilty, Officer Dixon remains in an administrative leave status pending the results of an internal administrative investigation,” it added.

The Department of Defense said it does not comment on ongoing investigations or criminal cases.

The 2020 incident

Separately, CNN affiliate WJLA obtained video of the incident police were referencing in their Friday release, prompting the investigation into the 2020 encounter.

Takoma Park Police spokesperson Cathy Plevy told CNN that is the video referenced in their release.

Takoma Park police say they responded on May 6, 2020, to a report of a homeless woman swinging sticks at individuals in the lobby of what Plevy told CNN was Dixon’s apartment building.

Dixon had claimed at the time that the woman struck him with an object she had swung at him and his dog, police say.

Ultimately the woman was found to be in mental crisis and was transported for evaluation, police said.

They add a “review of all body worn camera footage related to the incident revealed at no time during the interview with officers or at anytime during our investigation did Mr. Dixon mention he deployed a shotgun against the involved female, nor did the female mention a shotgun being used.”

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency has not responded to request for comment about revelations concerning Dixon’s brandishing of a weapon in the May incident.