Popeyes employee, 17, shoots man inside restaurant

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) — A Bridgeton Popeyes employee shot a man after an argument Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the Bridgeton Police Department said the 17-year-old employee and another female employee got into an argument with a man before 3 p.m. at the 953 Northwest Plaza Drive location. The 17-year-old then shot the man in the lobby of the restaurant.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The employee was taken into custody.

No other information was released. If you know anything about this shooting, call the department at 314-739-7557.

