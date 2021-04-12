24-year-old man arrested after taking video under 14-year-old girls dress

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Genesee County, MI (WNEM) — Genesee County Sherriff Chris Swanson announced on Facebook live a 24-year-old Clio man was taken into custody after a witness watched him take a video underneath a 14-year-old girls dress with his phone at a local business.

On April 5, a grandfather and his 14-year-old granddaughter went into a local business in Genesee County for a fishing license. While they were waiting for help, Trevor Stafford, 24, from Clio started talking to the grandfather.

According to Swanson, while Stafford was talking to the grandfather, a witness saw Stafford lean down and take a video underneath the 14-year-old girls dress with his phone.

The witness who saw this, called 911 and police arrested Stafford in the parking lot of the business. According to Swanson, Stafford was already on probation for doing the same exact thing at a local Genesee County church.

On April 9, the Genesee County Prosecutors Office authorized a four-count felony warrant. The felonies include two 20 year, one 10 year and a five-year felony.

“It’s called an ‘upskirt’ video. These folks find and seek out victims and prey on them as predators do, and they find ways to get videos and sell them online. That was his intention, to sell that ‘upskirt’ video online,” Swanson said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.