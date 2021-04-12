Baseball player Freddie Freeman surprises a young Phillies fan who gave away a home run ball to a Braves fan
The Atlanta Braves’ first baseman Freddie Freeman rewarded a young Phillies fan for his act of generosity toward an Atlanta fan.
The Braves were facing the Philadelphia team at their home field, Truist Park, on Friday when Freeman hit a home run right to young Joshua Scott, who was watching the game with his dad, James.
In a video of the moment, Joshua missed catching the ball by inches — causing it to fall in the bullpen. However, after several tries, he finally caught the ball thrown to him from the ground.
But Joshua then did the unexpected: he gave the ball to a fan who was wearing a Freeman jersey. The exchange, which was captured by Bally Sports, went viral.
During Sunday’s game, the Braves organization planned a special surprise for the Scott’s to reward Joshua for his gesture.
The father and son were taken down to the side of the field, where they found themselves face-to-face with Freeman. The star athlete presented Joshua with a baseball autographed by both Freddie and Bryce Harper, a famed Phillies player.
“I know you’re a Phllies fan,” Freeman said. “I saw your video and had to meet you. I know you missed it (the homerun ball), but I got you a ball signed by me and Bryce Harper …You don’t have to catch that one.”
The Braves shared a video of the moment on Twitter.
The Phillies organization also rewarded Joshua for his kindness, and sent him home with some signed Phillies gear, according to MLB reporter Jon Heyman.
Comments