CT lawmakers, governor to discuss how the American Rescue Plan will help students

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) — A roundtable discussion is set to happen in Meriden over how to best utilize funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Rep. Jahana Hayes, and acting commissioner of education Charlene Russell-Tucker will take part in the discussion.

It will center on producing the best outcomes for students within the state’s K-12 school system following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamont said he will announce details of an initiative his administration is launching to engage students who struggled with absenteeism and disengagement as a result of the pandemic.

