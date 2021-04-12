Mom on mission to find daughter’s killer

National-World

NATOMAS, California (KOVR) — A grieving mom is on a mission to find her daughter’s killer. Six months after 19-year-old Sarayah Redmond was shot and killed in a Natomas apartment, there has still not been any arrest.

Every Friday for four months, loved ones marched and chanted for the 19-year-old that no longer has a voice

“It’s made a big difference because now people are paying attention,” said Sarayah’s mother, Jenifer Redmond.

New video released by Sacramento police shows four people walking the property and later running from the scene. Investigators believe all four are involved in the September 2020 shooting. Jenifer did not see the video until it was released to the public.

“Having to relive the whole thing and see what I never saw was devastating,” she said.

Jenifer is now marching with even more determination with the hope the video will finally bring closure.

“It’s a nightmare because what happened to my daughter was horrible, who knows what they have done to somebody else,” she said.” It’s horrible that they are still out there living their life, being able to do whatever they want and my daughter is not here.”

“I just don’t know how to process it completely,” said Sarayah’s friend Leilani Carter.

Carter said Sarayah was upset the night she was killed. She believes the friends Sarayah was with may know who’s responsible for her death.

“I don’t think they came there for her, I think it was something else and I just hate that she was caught in the middle of it,” she said.

Family and friends even gave patrol officers posters to spread the word. Sarayah’s mom says she won’t stop until those responsible are behind bars.

“It’s very hard, it’s not what I want to do, buts it’s what I have to do,” Redmond said. “I believe my daughter will get justice, I believe it’s just a matter of time,” she said.

