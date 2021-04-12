Wyoming football recruit killed in Dallas hotel shooting

News

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A member of Wyoming’s 2021 football recruiting class is dead after a shooting in Texas.

The Dallas Morning News reports 17-year-old Tony Evans Jr., was shot early Sunday at a hotel in the Dallas area.

The Dallas Morning News reports another person is wounded.

Police tell the Casper Star-Tribune nobody has been arrested and the motive is unknown.

Evans was a wide receiver for Lancaster High School in Texas.

He signed with Wyoming in February.

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl expressed his condolences.

Bohl was on Tulsa’s coaching staff when Evans’ father played for the Golden Hurricane in the 1980s.