Alex Rodriguez responds to Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards not knowing him

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the process of being sold to a new ownership duo in billionaire Eric Lore and former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez. When reporters asked Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards for his thoughts on A-Rod following the team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, Edwards had a hilarious response.

“I don’t know who that is,” Edwards said. “I know he’s going to be the owner. But I don’t know anything about baseball.”

It didn’t take long for Rodriguez to see the clip and introduce himself by way of Instagram stories saying, ‘Hi Anthony, I’m Alex.’

The fun exchange continued when Edwards shared A-Rod’s response on his own Instagram story saying ‘what’s good my guy’ accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Before anyone starts getting on Edwards for not knowing much of Rodriguez’s baseball career, he is just 19 years old. Rodriguez retired from baseball in 2016.

Either way, it appears the two will get plenty of opportunity to get to know each other with Rodriguez taking over the team with Lore in the coming years. The pair signed a letter of intent with current owner Glen Taylor to take over as owners of both the Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

