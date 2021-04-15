2 found dead in burning truck identified, suspect arrested after chase

National-World

SPALDING COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with murdering two people who were found inside a burning truck Tuesday afternoon.

Erik Eduardo Cabrealopez was arrested Thursday in Fulton County after a police chase. He is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of concealing a death, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Authorities responded to reports of a fire on Jackson Road near the Spalding County Butts County line on Tuesday where they found a Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. As the fire was being extinguished, two bodies were found in the bed of the truck.

The victims were identified as 29-year-old Joshua Wyatt and 36-year-old Carlos Benford. Both men had been reported missing from Henry County on April 11. According to reports, the men went to meet a man to discuss a joint business venture and had not been seen since.

“We are all praying for the families of these two young men whose lives were taken in such as violent and senseless way, Sheriff Darrell Dix said. “We are going to do all we can to make sure that their killer and anyone else that we learn was involved as the investigation continues never sees the light of day as a free man again until the day they die.”

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. today to answer questions about the investigation.

