Armed man bursts into home, forces woman & 2 girls to get money from ATM

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — After bursting into a South City home overnight, an armed man forced a woman and two girls into his car to get money from an ATM.

The victims told police a man kicked in the front door of their home in the 4700 block of Alaska overnight. A 41-year-old man who was inside the home immediately ran off and called police to report the crime.

According to the victims, the suspect was armed with a gun and searching for another man who was previously at the home and owed him money. When the victims told the suspect the man he was searching for wasn’t there, the suspect got angry and threatened them. A 47-year-old woman in the home offered to give the suspect money, but said she had to go to the ATM.

The suspect then drove the woman and two girls, ages 8 and 10, to the ATM. After getting money, the suspect drove the trio back to their home.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

