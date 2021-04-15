Distracted driving display demonstrates dangers of cellphones, eating behind wheel

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

AURORA, CO (KCNC) — Keep your eyes on the road while driving. That’s the message from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT unveiled a new way to teach people about the dangers of distracted driving. It’s a display at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora.

The life-sized dashboard allows people to look into the windshield and see stories of four people who have been impacted by distracted drivers.

“They think they are fine to take their eyes off the road look at their phone, take their hands off the wheel, take a bite of a cheeseburger but those few seconds can be life-changing for someone they impact,” said CDOT Traffic Safety Communications Manager Sam Cole.

CDOT said there are 15,000 crashes a year caused by distracted drivers in Colorado. The main culprit, according to CDOT, is people on their phones.

The display will remain at the Stanley until the end of the month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.