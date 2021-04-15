School working to make sure immigrant and refugee communities get vaccine

National-World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — One South Nashville school is working to make sure some underserved in their community get the COVID19 vaccine, especially in an environment they trust.

Stem Prep Academy said they want to help all of the immigrant and refugee community they serve when it comes to academics and their health. That’s why they held a pop up vaccination event on Wednesday.

“At first I thought nobody was going to come but when I saw a lot of people here, I though that’s actually cool,” Fathi Mahamed, who is a student at Stem Preparatory Academy, said.

Mahamed received her first Pfizer vaccine shot on Wednesday along with some family members.

“We can be ourselves and they could help us while educating and getting the vaccine with no problem,” Mahamed said.

“Yes, our imperative and our mission is to serve students academically,” Kristin McGraner, Founder and Executive Director of Stem Preparatory Academy, said. “But, it doesn’t stop there.”

Stem Prep Academy serves mostly immigrant and refugee families and about 450 in that community were vaccinated on Wednesday.

“Our imperative is to serve the whole child and the whole family,” McGraner said.

School officials said Wednesday was a step in a long-term goal for equal access for the community they serve.

“Today’s event I hope, and we hope as a school community, makes important strides in dismantling those,” McGraner said. “That have prevented our students and families from accessing healthcare.”

Stem Prep Academy will have another vaccine event on May 5.

