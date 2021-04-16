Connecticut support dogs group visits DC Capitol Police

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON, DC (WFSB) — A Milford-based group that aims to help people who experience traumatic events visited with DC capitol police.

K9 First Responders headed south on Sunday to comfort capitol police in the wake of a deadly incident that claimed the life Officer William Evans on April 2.

Milford-based K9 First Responders took its dogs to Washington DC to comfort Capitol Police.

Evans was on duty when a suspect rammed a vehicle into him at a barricade near the U.S. Capitol.

K9 First Responders’ founder, Brad Cole, spoke to Renee DiNino of The River 105.9.

Cole said the group met with police, the administration and lawmakers. Both Republicans and Democrats came together to embrace the dogs.

Also meeting with the group were President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.