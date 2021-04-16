GBI investigating inmate death from medical emergency that occurred at Gwinnett County jail Friday morning

National-World

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — A Dacula man who had been an inmate at the Gwinnett County Jail since last fall died from a medical emergency while in custody Friday morning, according to the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was identified as Deion T. Strayhorn, 26. Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, Deputy Ashley Castiblanco, said a unit deputy at the jail radioed in a medical emergency involving Strayhon at about 5:30 a.m.

Castiblanco did not say what the nature of the medical emergency was.

“Throughout the course of the medical emergency, our deputy and emergency medical services performed life-saving measures,” Castiblanco said. “Unfortunately, the resident fell victim to his ailment.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate Strayhon’s death.

Jail records show Strayhon was arrested by deputies on Nov. 13, 2020, and booked into the jail on several charges, including aggravated assault; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possession, with intent to distribute, marijuana; criminal trespass damage; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of, or attempt to commit, certain felonies; and a felony probation violation.

He had been at the jail since his arrest.

