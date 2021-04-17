Two people injured, one critically, after a shooting at an Nebraska mall

National-World

Two people suffered injuries in a Saturday shooting at the Westroads Mall in Omaha, Nebraska, according to police.

One victim has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Omaha police public information officer Joseph Nickerson said in a statement.

A second victim suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury to her leg, Lt. Neal Bonacci said during a press briefing

The shooting happened around noon, Bonacci said. Security footage showed two suspects fleeing the mall. Investigators are still looking for them and working to identify them, according to Bonacci.

Bonacci said the shooting was not an active shooter situation, but the department treated it as such out of precaution.

The mall will be shut down for the rest of the day as the investigation takes place, he said.