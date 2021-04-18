Alma Wahlberg, mother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, dies at age 78

National-World

Alma Wahlberg, the mother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, has died, the brothers announced Sunday. She was 78.

“My Angel. Rest in peace,” Mark wrote in the caption of a photo of the family matriarch on Instagram.

“My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am,” Donnie posted on Instagram.

Donnie Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, called Alma Wahlberg “the worlds greatest mother-in-law” on Twitter.

The posts did not specify how she died.

Alma appeared on the Wahlberg family’s reality show on A&E called “Wahlburgers,” which provided a behind-the-scenes look at running a family restaurant.

“Alma is the matriarch of the Wahlberg family. As the mother of nine children, she has seen it all. Alma worked as a bank clerk and nurse’s aide to make ends meet while raising her children in tight quarters on the Dorchester streets where she grew up,” the show’s website said.