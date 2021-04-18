At least 97 injured in Egypt as train derails

National-World

At least 97 people were injured when a train went off the tracks near the city of Toukh, north of Cairo on Sunday, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Health.

More than 50 ambulances were dispatched by the Ministry of Health to rescue the injured from the train crash.

The Egyptian Railways Authority said it was still investigating the cause of the train accident that was heading from Cairo to Mansoura on Sunday.

“During the passage of train No. 949/3209 heading from Cairo to Mansoura, at 13:54, 4 cars derailed near Sandanhour station (near Toukh),” the Egyptian Railway authority said in a statement.

Most of the injuries were minor and moderate with only a few critical cases, health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed told a local TV station.

Video posted on social media showed victims and injured scattered on the railway line, next to the overturned train cars, and the sounds of distress. Train movement stopped in the East Delta.

This is the third major train accident to occur in Egypt in less than a month. At least 32 people were killed and 165 injured last month after two trains collided in the Tahta district of the Upper Egypt governorate of Sohag.