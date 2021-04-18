Jackson home destroyed in early morning fire

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A family in Jackson is without a home or belongings, after a fire Sunday morning.

Battalion Chief Jim Tucker said the fire destroyed the mobile home in Evans Trailer Park, along with everything inside.

The call came in about 7:50 A.M. Sunday morning.

Tucker said the fire started in the back bedroom and spread quickly despite efforts from the mother and daughter trying to put it out.

Units from Jackson/Teton County fire stations 1,2,3,6 and 7 responded, but were unable to save the home.

Tucker said the mother and daughter escaped unharmed and the son was not at home, but their pet cat was still unaccounted for and believed to have died in the fire.

The Bridger Teton Branch of the Red Cross is coordinating relief efforts.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.