Man accused in deadly shooting held on $4M bond

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A suspect is now in custody after a deadly weekend shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County. Three people were killed and three others seriously hurt.

Kenosha County sheriff’s officials identified the suspect as 24-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson. He is currently being held in the Kenosha County Jail. A judge on Monday, April 19, set his bond at $4 million.

Officials identified the three victims as 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, 24-year-old Cedric Gaston, and 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson.

Sheriff’s officials said before the shooting, there was a scuffle inside the tavern involving Vinson and three victims. Management kicked Vinson out but he returned a short time later and “pulled a gun” and shot the three people he had an altercation with. Two of the victims died inside the bar. The sheriff’s office believes the third victim exchanged gunfire with Vinson across the street from the bar.

Three other people were injured in the shooting; officials don’t believe they were intended to be shot.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic.

“I heard the crowd roaring and a woman screaming and then I heard the sirens and that’s when I realized something had happened,” said Jacqueline Sieracki, who lives near the tavern.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference the day following the shooting. Watch it below:

The suspect faces charges including first degree intentional homicide.

