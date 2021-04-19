Teen accused of shooting, killing Lyft driver

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A 17-year-old is accused of shooting and killing a Lyft driver in North City.

Torian Wilson, 17, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Peggy Court around 11 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found Lyft driver, 45-year-old Elijah Newman, with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends have started a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses.

Lyft sent News 4 this statement:

We are heartbroken by this tragic incident and our hearts are with Elijah’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

Safety is fundamental to Lyft and we stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation.

