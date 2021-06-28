ISU Department of Physics hosts water rocket workshop

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This past weekend, students and faculty of the Idaho State University Department of Physics offered a free water rocket workshop at Tydeman Park.

Kids took two liter and twenty ounce plastic bottles and turned them into rockets ready to take flight.

Participants were also provided with instructions on how to build an inexpensive water rocket launcher powered by a bicycle pump.

"Science and engineering is something that kids can do," said ISU professor Dr. Steve Shropshire. "They don't have to have a lot of fancy equipment or a laboratory. So, we show them a lot of experiments that they could do at home, and the whole idea behind these rockets in their design is something that they can do as well."

This event was held in conjunction with the Pocatello Kiwanis Club 53rd pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser.