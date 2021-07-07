Officials identify body found in Snake River

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has Identified the body of a dead male found in the Snake River.

The Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded Tuesday evening at about 5 P.M. near Freeman Park, of a report of a body found in the water, near the bank.

On Wednesday, officials located the family of the victim, who identified him as 41-year-old Nicholas D. Fackrell.

According to the sheriff's office, Fackrell had been living homeless in the area and camping along the riverbank near Freeman Park.

Results from an autopsy performed Wednesday morning in Ada County are still pending and detectives have not determined an exact cause of death.

There is no indication of foul play at this time, however, the sheriff's office asks anyone who knows Fackrell or has information relating to this case to contact Bonneville County detectives through dispatch at 208-529-1200.

No further information is available.