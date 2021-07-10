Hundreds gather for this year’s Scooper Bowl

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Saturday, Snake River Landing hosted this year’s Scooper Bowl.

It was one of the coolest events in our area and if you love ice cream, it didn't get any sweeter than this.

Guests came out to enjoy as much ice cream, gelato, custard, and italian ice as their hearts could desire.

The frozen treats were provided by Reed's Dairy, Manwaring Handcrafted Cheese, Farr's Ice Cream, and K’lani's.

"It's been a really good day to come out and get some ice cream, support local charities and just socialize, which we haven't gotten to do for over a year," said Joann Hess.

Part of the proceeds from the event are going to the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and the Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center in Idaho Falls.