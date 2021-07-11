Latest on Mud Lick fire burning in Salmon-Challis National Forest

News

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI)- The Mud Lick fire is approximately two miles northwest of Blackbird Mine and nearing 2,500 acres. The lightning-caused fire is burning in grass, brush, dead/down timber, and trees in the 2000 Clear Creek Fire scar on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District.

The fire is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain with limited access for firefighters. A Type III Incident Commander is managing the fire. The fire was very active yesterday with uphill and wind-driven runs with the fire spotting across Deer Creek. In the late afternoon, due to safety concerns, crews disengaged from the fire. Air attack, heavy air tankers, Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs), and Type I helicopters worked the fire throughout the day.

A Type II Incident Management Team has been ordered and will in brief with Forest Officials this evening. Fire managers are reassessing the strategies for the fire today while crews will continue to assess the fire and aircraft will continue to work to slow fire spread.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS: No closures are in place for the Mud Lick Fire. If recreating near an ongoing wildfire suppression operation, please keep your distance - do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.

Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating and to remember that it’s your job and responsibility to properly maintain and extinguish all campfires.