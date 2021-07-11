Shady Grove Music Camp comes back to Pocatello

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Music lovers will have the chance to rock out next weekend in Pocatello.

The Shady Grove Music Camp is back for their second annual event at FMC Park.

The two-day festival will take place July 16-17. Headliners include Blood Lemon, Sun Blood Stories from Boise and Tycoon Machete from Salt Lake City.

Local artists and bands from Idaho Falls and Pocatello will get to showcase their talents as well.

"There's nothing better than playing on a big sound system and getting your name on a sweet flyer and then showing up with a bunch of other really talented bands and just being able to see what we've been up to for the last year, because a lot of us haven't been able to play," said co-organizer Caleb Rosenkrance. "This show in particular is probably for quite a few of these groups will be their first time back, and I think they're all very excited for it."

More information regarding camping, tickets and the lineup schedule can be found on their website shadygrovemusiccamp.com or on their Facebook page facebook.com/shadygrovemusiccamp.