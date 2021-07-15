SIPH advocates for more vaccine use

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Health officials say getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is more important than ever with the new COVID-19 variants that are circulating in Idaho.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health said the most concerning variant is the Delta variant, which has been shown to be more contagious than the other virus strains.

To prevent another COVID-19 outbreak, in southeast Idaho, SIPH is highly encouraging individuals 12 years of age and older to get vaccinated. Southeast Idaho’s current vaccination rate for individuals 12-64 is currently only 33%.

“The best option we have is for people to be vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and highly effective, and we encourage you to choose to be vaccinated as soon as possible, in order to protect yourself and the people you care about,” SIPH Director Maggie Mann said.

SIPH said the vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death, and are currently available to anyone aged 12 years and older.

If you are not, currently, fully vaccinated, SIPH said you still need to use all the tools we have available to slow the spread of COVID-19.