Arco hosts annual Atomic Days Parade

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Butte County community came out this weekend to celebrate its history.

On Saturday, Arco held its annual Atomic Days Celebration Parade. The celebration is in honor of Arco becoming the first city in the world that was powered by nuclear energy.

Arco used nuclear energy from the BORAX-3 reactor to power its lights for more than an hour on July 17, 1955.

BORAX-3, which stood for Boiling Water Reactor Experiment, was located about a half-mile from the Experimental Breeder Reactor (EBR-I) at what was then called the National Reactor Testing Station.

The first actual Atomic Days celebration took place in the 1980's, and was started by Bob and Carol Sherman. Ever since, Arco has hosted the event every third weekend in July.

The parade featured fun floats, candy flying everywhere, and spectators getting soaked.

"It's amazing at how many people come out," said S & C Recycling owner Danny Siler. "The word of mouth and the support. It's an awesome community here."

The event is sponsored by the Lost Rivers Chamber of Commerce.