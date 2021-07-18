Haynes Fire burning in Salmon-Challis National Forest

News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI)- A new fire started Friday evening, 12 miles southeast of Salmon.

The lightning-caused fire is currently 205 acres, 0% contained, and burning in steep, inaccessible terrain with a heavy snag component.

Officials say fire activity was "extreme with both long-range and short-range spotting" Saturday. Group torching was observed by the firefighters as well.

Crews working the Mud Lick Fire assisted the Haynes Fire by sharing aircraft. Multiple Type I and Type II helicopters dropped water on the fire. Due to Saturday's weather conditions, the use of Single Engine Air tankers (SEATs) and Heavy Air tankers to make retardant drops on the fire was unsuccessful.

Sunday crews will work on handline construction along the northern and southern edges of the fire. Heavy equipment has been ordered and will work to construct line along the southern edge of the fire.

Fire managers anticipate active fire behavior.

The National Preparedness Level is 5 (PL 5), due to significant fire activity occurring in multiple geographical areas, an increase in incident management team mobilization, and heavy shared resources commitment to large fires nationally.

PL 5 is the highest level of wildland fire activity. Competition for resources is extremely high.

No closures are in place for the Haynes Fire.

If recreating near an ongoing wildfire suppression operation, please keep your distance - do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.

Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating.

The 2021 fire season has begun with unseasonably high temperatures and low fuel moistures, so it’s especially imperative this year for the public to be aware of the extreme fire danger and Stage 1 Fire Restriction for the entire Salmon-Challis National Forest, excluding the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

Nationally, there are 64 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 30 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.