POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Saturday, The Elwen Cottage on 334 N. Main St. in Pocatello is hosting a “You Rock Pocatello” event from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

During the event, you can come out and paint a rock for free, with multiple drawings taking place throughout the day.

Supplies will be collected during the event for the Humane Society.