Mud Lick, Iron and Haynes Fire updates

News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI)- Crews continue to get the upper hand on three fires burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

-The Mud Lick Fire is 92% completed. On Saturday the fire activity between the Deer Lake and Cathedral Lake areas, as well as the Gant Creek area increased as a cold front moved into the area. By late afternoon, an increase in cloud cover and humidity over the

fire area was seen, leading to a reduction in fire activity. The primary line along Panther Creek is 100% complete

and work continues on the alternate containment line along Ridge Road. In anticipation of Sunday’s weather, crews

removed pumps, hoses and fuel from the water’s edge to protect Panther Creek from potential contamination due

to flooding.

-The Haynes Fire remains at 95% containment and there was very little fire activity. Control of the fire will be

transferred back to the Salmon-Challis National Forest on Tuesday and will be monitored by the Forest.



-The Iron Fire has reached 100% containment. Control of the fire will be transferred back to the Salmon-Challis

National Forest on Tuesday and will be monitored by the Forest.

In total, 427 personnel, 5 crews, 6 engines, 11 water tenders, 5 helicopters, 3 heavy equipment task forces, 4 dozers and 3

masticators are responding to the fires.