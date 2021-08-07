Relight the Night brings life to two more signs in Historic Downtown

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday, Relight the Night celebrated another milestone with the relighting of the historic Oasis and 210 Club neon signs.

Since the committee relit the Chief Theatre Neon Sign on Nov. 29, 2013, 20 historic signs in Historic Downtown Pocatello have come back to life.

The Oasis Sports Bar has been in operation since 1946 and is located in one of Pocatello's oldest buildings.

The committee also helped to restore the 210 Club sign that has been in storage in the basement of the bar since approximately 1982.