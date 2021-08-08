Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office receives new gear

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -On Saturday, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office's was presented with new bulletproof vest gear at Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls.

The department is receiving 30 bullet proof vests for its deputies.

The gear is sponsored by Shield 616, who helped raise funds for the gear with their first-ever Idaho Border to Border Bike Race.

The group started their ride on Thursday at the Idaho-Oregon border and will conclude their journey on Sunday in Alta, Wyoming.