Construction underway at police station in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) — Big changes are underway at the former Chubbuck City Hall.

On Thursday, members of the Chubbuck Police Department knocked a few holes in the walls to break ground on their new facility.

Crews will start renovating the facility to serve as an expansion of the city's police station, which is adjacent to the old city hall building.

"We really view this as an investment in our community's future and the police department's future," Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson. "This will be a building that residents of Chubbuck and members of the Chubbuck Police Department can be proud of for years to come."

The police department plans to move in there once that work is complete. The full project is expected to be completed in 2021.